Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $26,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 26.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after purchasing an additional 568,957 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 54.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $212,851,000 after acquiring an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Stryker by 38.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 808,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 224,318 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $253.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

