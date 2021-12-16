Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,306 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 2.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $38,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after buying an additional 305,021 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,155,436,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,248,000 after buying an additional 81,842 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.78. 12,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.44 and a 200 day moving average of $297.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

