Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of eBay by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 78,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $309,446.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,167 shares of company stock worth $6,218,047. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $65.10. 71,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

