Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the third quarter worth about $363,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

