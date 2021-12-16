Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 235.7% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Great Wall Motor stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.98. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.4639 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

