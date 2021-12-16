Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.86

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.86 and traded as high as C$38.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.81, with a volume of 1,258,072 shares traded.

GWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$35.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.86.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$17.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.