Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,886 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Green Brick Partners worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

