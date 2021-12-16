Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.47.

Shares of NKE opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. The stock has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.