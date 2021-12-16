Grove Bank & Trust Invests $674,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock worth $204,141,683. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $168.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.91 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.47.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

