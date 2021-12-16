Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 95 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,597,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $298.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.12 and a 200 day moving average of $272.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.83 and a 1 year high of $312.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

