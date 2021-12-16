Grove Bank & Trust Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARR opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.86. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

