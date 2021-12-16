Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total transaction of $564,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.07. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.29.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

