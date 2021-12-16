Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HMMR opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Hammer Fiber Optics has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Hammer Fiber Optics Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of diversified dark fiber networking solutions and broadband wireless access networks. It also provides network access to under-served markets along the transatlantic landing corridors that deliver cutting edge solutions to data centers, carriers and other various communication providers, aggregators and enterprise, and residential broadband customers.

