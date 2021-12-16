Hancock Whitney Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report released on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $5.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.58. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

