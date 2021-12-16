Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBR. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Shares of HBR opened at GBX 342.40 ($4.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($6.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 376.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 299.69.

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Alan M. Ferguson bought 7,102 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £24,999.04 ($33,036.92). Also, insider Anne Stevens acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 400 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($158,583.32).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

