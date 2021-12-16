Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Thursday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $71.56 and a 12-month high of $101.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.

