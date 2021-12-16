Harfst & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $443.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $443.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.10.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

