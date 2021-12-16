Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Shares Down 1.3%

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83.

About Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF)

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

