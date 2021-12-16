Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs Sells 25,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.91 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.