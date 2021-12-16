Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs Sells 25,000 Shares

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.91 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 496.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 276,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

