Harrington Investments INC Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after buying an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after buying an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after buying an additional 1,446,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of KEY opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.