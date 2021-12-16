Harrington Investments INC Buys 700 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after buying an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Shares of VEEV opened at $263.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $298.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

