Harrington Investments INC Has $1.74 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $116.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $98.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $116.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $274.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

