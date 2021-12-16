Harrington Investments INC Purchases New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Harrington Investments INC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group stock opened at $123.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

