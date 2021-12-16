HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BOXL stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.56. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey purchased 27,000 shares of Boxlight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 192,657 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

