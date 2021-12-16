HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.30. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

