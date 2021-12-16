HC Wainwright Boosts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $54.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $37.31 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,301 shares of company stock worth $13,647,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

