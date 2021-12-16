HC Wainwright Boosts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $54.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $37.31 on Monday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 128.66 and a beta of 1.55.
In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,301 shares of company stock worth $13,647,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,300,000 after buying an additional 680,604 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 117,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 65.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 167,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
