Head-To-Head Review: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) vs. Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pretium Resources and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pretium Resources -4.70% 15.28% 10.24% Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39%

58.0% of Pretium Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pretium Resources and Captor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pretium Resources $617.59 million 4.07 -$38.44 million ($0.16) -83.56 Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A

Captor Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pretium Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pretium Resources and Captor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pretium Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pretium Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Pretium Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pretium Resources is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Summary

Pretium Resources beats Captor Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

