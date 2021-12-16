HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Announces Earnings Results

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

HEI opened at $141.05 on Thursday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

