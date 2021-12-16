Helmet.insure Hits 1-Day Volume of $253,584.00 (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $253,584.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.53 or 0.08298225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00078532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,730.45 or 0.99930747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00051361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,404,580 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

