Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Bought by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HRI opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.40.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.