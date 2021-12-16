Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,122 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of D opened at $78.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

