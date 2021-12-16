Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $565.48 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $566.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

