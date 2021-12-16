Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

