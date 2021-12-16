Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

UNP opened at $247.12 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $249.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.06. The company has a market capitalization of $158.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.82%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

