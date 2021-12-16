Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,226.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $942.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,343.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,275.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,242.09. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

