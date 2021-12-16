Heritage Investors Management Corp Trims Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 122.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $213.00 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.