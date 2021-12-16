Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

