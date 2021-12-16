Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,517. The company has a market capitalization of $878.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58. Hess Midstream has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $30.34.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 434,549 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 627,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 101,020 shares during the period.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

