Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

Hess stock opened at $75.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. Hess has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

