Hifi Finance Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $88.83 million and approximately $20.93 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00207775 BTC.

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe . Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

