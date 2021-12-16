High Note Wealth LLC Buys 76 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.9% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,813,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $491.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,809. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $495.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

