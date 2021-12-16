High Note Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.16. 3,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.58%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

