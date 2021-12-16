High Note Wealth LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,163 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 96,946 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The stock had a trading volume of 207,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,666. The firm has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

