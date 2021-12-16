Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period.

