Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Up 4.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.77. 22,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,220,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Specifically, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.