Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the November 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HCMLY stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 91,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,702. Holcim has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83.

Get Holcim alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCMLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.