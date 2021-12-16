HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.93. HollyFrontier posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 119,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,286. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

