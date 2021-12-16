Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HKXCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Shares of HKXCY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,644. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $50.62 and a one year high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.