Hord Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Hord has a total market cap of $11.57 million and $534,453.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.90 or 0.08284517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,787.99 or 0.99901733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

