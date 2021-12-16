Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

